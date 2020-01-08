Premier (PINC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC):

1/4/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/2/2020 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. "

12/6/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Premier had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

PINC opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

