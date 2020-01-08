Presearch Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Presearch has a market cap of $711,682.00 and $4,359.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00573488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

