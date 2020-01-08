Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Hits $7,936.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $7,936.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,255,232 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

