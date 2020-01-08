Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.51. 379,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,439. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

