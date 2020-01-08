ProCurrency (PROC) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $3,731.00 and approximately $1,800.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

