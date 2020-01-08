Profile Utility Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,345.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $44,366.00 and $3,345.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,410.72 or 1.00693549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

