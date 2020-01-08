Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.08. Progressive posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. 4,056,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,034. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. Progressive has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

