ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $31,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,008 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.