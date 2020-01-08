ProximaX Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.81 million and $658,781.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

