ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $81,018.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00647602 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 148,034,843 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.