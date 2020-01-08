Pui San Kwan Sells 122,912 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,932. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

