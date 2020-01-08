PumaPay Price Down 39.3% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Upbit and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $400,009.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinall, Upbit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.