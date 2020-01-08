PWR Coin One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $78,947.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

