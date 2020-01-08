Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $11.23 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 54.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $11.23 or 0.00137636 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $795,461.00 and $5.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,845 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

