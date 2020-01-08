QChi (QCH) Market Cap Hits $961,754.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One QChi token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QChi has traded up 23% against the dollar. QChi has a total market capitalization of $961,754.00 and $178,722.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi.

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

