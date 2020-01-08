Qitmeer Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Allcoin. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $3,242.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

