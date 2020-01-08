Quant 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00046040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market cap of $44.38 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00322194 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 402% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00070646 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012497 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002780 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

