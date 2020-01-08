Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Up 42.7% Over Last Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $472.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.05978396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027130 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

