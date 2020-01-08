Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Quark has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,050,572 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.