Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $514,815.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00060316 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,370,463 coins and its circulating supply is 168,370,463 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

