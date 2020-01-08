QYNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $358.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, QYNO has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $358.00 and $3.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

