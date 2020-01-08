Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 253 at Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 253 ($3.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

RFX stock opened at GBX 247.26 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 247.50 ($3.26). The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

