Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

