RealChain Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. During the last week, RealChain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $94,428.00 and $5,573.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.41 or 0.05820139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,606,396 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.