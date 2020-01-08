RealTract (RET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,572.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One RealTract token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. RealTract has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $48,572.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

