Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2019 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 147,769 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

