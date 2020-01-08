Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/2/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

12/25/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

