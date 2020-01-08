Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NMI (NMIH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NMI (NASDAQ: NMIH) recently:

1/8/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

1/7/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

12/6/2019 – NMI had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/24/2019 – NMI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,881. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 12,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $426,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,876.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $916,097.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,731.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NMI by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

