Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).

Shares of RB stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,056 ($79.66). 747,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,067.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,182.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

