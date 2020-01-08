RED Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market capitalization of $252,670.00 and $8,950.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00573488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

