Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $468,504.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

