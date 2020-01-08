Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Redrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 710.09 ($9.34).

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 764 ($10.05). 526,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 707.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 615.05. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

In related news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

