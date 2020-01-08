Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of RGNX opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 89.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 36.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

