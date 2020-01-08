Remme (REM) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna and Gate.io. Remme has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $217,180.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

