Request Reaches One Day Volume of $95,983.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Request has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $8.24 million and $95,983.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Bancor Network and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, DDEX, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Bitbns, Coineal, COSS, Gate.io, Huobi Global, GOPAX, WazirX, Bancor Network, Koinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Binance, Kyber Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

