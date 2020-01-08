Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 8th (ADI, ANAB, BDSI, BKCC, BNFT, CDZI, COLL, DHIL, ECPG, FAST)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

