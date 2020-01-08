Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (1COV, AML, ANTM, BA, BARC, BAS, BEI, BN, BNR, CHUY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price target trimmed by Panmure Gordon from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €106.00 ($123.26) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €126.00 ($146.51) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €54.50 ($63.37) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $84.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target raised by First Analysis from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $220.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $145.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €540.00 ($627.91) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $89.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 108 price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €123.00 ($143.02) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

