Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Smart Sand (SND)

1/3/2020 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2019 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2019 – Smart Sand was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Smart Sand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/3/2019 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2019 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2019 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Smart Sand Inc has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 418,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

