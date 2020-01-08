Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

LOW opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,676 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

