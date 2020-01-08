Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (BNS, EXFO, OKE, RDSMY, RECN, RESN, RL, ROIC, RPD, TRGP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 8th:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, owing to strong momentum, following its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in the fiscal second quarter. Results benefited from strength in international markets, fueled by sales growth in Europe and Asia. Also, a stringent cost discipline and margin expansion as well as modest growth in North America digital revenues aided results. Further, continued investment in brand elevation and other endeavors bodes well. However, escalating headwinds in Hong Kong are likely to hurt sales in fiscal 2020. Moreover, soft wholesale business and lower digital sales to international shoppers are likely to mar revenues for the North America business in the near term.”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

