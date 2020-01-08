Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 8th (ACRE, AIR, APA, B, BHF, CIEN, COMM, CUB, EQH, EVKIF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.