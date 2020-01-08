Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

