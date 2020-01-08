Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 750 Shares

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $10,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,520. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Retrophin Inc has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 717,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,273,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

