Reviewing FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB)

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get FSB Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FSB Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FSB Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp 0.04% 0.02% N/A WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FSB Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.18 $140,000.00 N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.19 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

WCF Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FSB Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for FSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.