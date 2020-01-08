Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

RYTM stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,199. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

