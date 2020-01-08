Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rimini Street an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 89,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $356,472.00. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 221,944 shares of company stock worth $1,518,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

