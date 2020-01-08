RoBET Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, RoBET has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. RoBET has a total market capitalization of $170,927.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoBET token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET (CRYPTO:ROBET) is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.