ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0028 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $780,530.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,489,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.