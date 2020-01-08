Roy Benhorin Sells 32,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roy Benhorin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $108,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $97,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $76,947,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.