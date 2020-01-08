Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & Esquire Financial (OTCMKTS:ESQ) Financial Comparison

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 13.02% 4.37% 0.28% Esquire Financial 28.48% 13.16% 1.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Esquire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.80 $2.79 billion N/A N/A Esquire Financial $36.81 million 5.09 $8.73 million N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

